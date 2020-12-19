Christmas in the Park
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Logansport (Cass County)
Highlights: Brighten your holiday and help out local nonprofits with a free online donation at the Christmas in the Park light display at Spencer Park. Visitors must remain in their vehicles for their own safety. Holospex 3D glasses are handed out at the sponsoring businesses. (See event Facebook page for details.) The lights will remain on from dusk to dawn.
Information: 574-753-6969
