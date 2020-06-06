Clifty Falls State Park
Where: Madison (Jefferson County)
When: Clifty Falls State Park’s waterfalls change moods with the weather and the seasons and can range from roaring plunges to delicate bridal-veil mists to gleaming frozen titans. The rugged splendor of Clifty Canyon offers exciting year-round hiking and scenery. In nearby Historic Madison, tour the Lanier State Historic Site, the former mansion of frontier banker James F.D. Lanier, and enjoy the drive along the Ohio River.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2985.htm
