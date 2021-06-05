Cole Porter Festival
Where: Peru (Miami County)
When: June 10-13
Highlights: In the small town of Peru, on June 9, 1891, Cole Albert Porter was born. He went on to write more than 1,500 songs for Broadway productions, movies and television. Every year on the second weekend of June, Peru celebrates his brilliance and honors his life and music with the Cole Porter Festival. Enjoy the finest in food, wine and music.
Online: coleporterfestival.org
