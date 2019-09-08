LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Where: Columbus (Bartholomew County)

When: Sept. 14-15

Highlights: At the fairgrounds, the Columbus Scottish Festival celebrates its 28th year, featuring the best of Scotland, right here in southern Indiana. The festival features Celtic music, car show, Highland games, ceilidh, dancing, sheepdogs, food, beer garden, children’s area, living history camps and more. Admission charge.

Information: 812-546-6060; scottishfestival.org

