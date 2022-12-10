What: Festival of Lessons and Carols
When: Friday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Our Lady Mother of Mercy Center, 2730 E. Northport Road, Rome City (Noble County)
Information: This service of Scripture and song dates to the late 19th century. Nine Scripture lessons are listened to which recount the fall, the promise of a Messiah, the Incarnation, and the Great Commission to preach the good news. Each lesson is followed by a carol or other song that reflects on the lesson’s message and a brief prayer. Cookies and cocoa will follow. No admission charge.