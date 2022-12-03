What: Annual Christmas on the Square
When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Orleans Townsquare, Orleans, Indiana (Orange County).
Information: The scenic Southern Indiana town with “Mayberry” qualities. The town was recently honored with being placed on the National Historic Register. The event will include the annual Christmas on the Square. It’s jam-packed with fun holiday activities. Visit Santa at the bandstand, hear a traditional Christmas Story with live animals, a train ride, horse and carriage rides, postcards for Santa.
Website: visitfrenchlickwestbaden.com.