Devour Indy Winterfest 2021

Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)

When: Through Feb. 6

Highlights: Devour Indy Winterfest, Indy’s premiere citywide dining experience, lasts through Saturday, Feb. 6. More than 100 participating restaurants offer three-course, value-priced menus. Devour Indy restaurants will be giving back to the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund by allowing diners the option to donate via the Devour Indy website.

Online: devourindy.com

