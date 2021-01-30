Devour Indy Winterfest 2021
Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)
When: Through Feb. 6
Highlights: Devour Indy Winterfest, Indy’s premiere citywide dining experience, lasts through Saturday, Feb. 6. More than 100 participating restaurants offer three-course, value-priced menus. Devour Indy restaurants will be giving back to the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund by allowing diners the option to donate via the Devour Indy website.
Online: devourindy.com
