Where: Fort Wayne (Allen County)
Highlights: The city of Fort Wayne, the site of the annual Three Rivers Festival, has revitalized its downtown into a cultural center with entertainments, restaurants and more. Through aerial and street level views, the Downtown 360 tour gives you an idea of how downtown has evolved. Click on a business or site and you’ll get a peek inside. From Parkview Field, the home of the minor league TinCaps, to the Historic Embassy Theatre, there’s plenty of cool sites to explore.
