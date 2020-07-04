Falls of the Ohio State Park
Where: Clarksville (Clark County)
Highlights: The park’s 390-million-year-old fossil beds are among the largest exposed Devonian fossil beds in the world. The park features a spectacular interpretive center overlooking the fossil beds, featuring new interactive, immersive exhibits. While fossil collecting is prohibited on the fossil beds and river bank, the park staff encourages visitors to explore and discover the many different types of fossils that can be found on the ancient sea bottom.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2984.htm
