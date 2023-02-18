Parke County Maple Fair
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25-Sunday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 5.
Where: Parke County Fairgrounds, 1472 N. U.S. 41, Rockville.
Information: Pancake breakfast and local vendors. At winter’s end, the maple syrup producers begin tapping the maple trees that provide sugar water for making maple syrup. Join in the fun the last weekend of February and first weekend of March. See how maple syrup is made down at the “sugar camp” and sample its flavor. Check out the Parke County Maple Fair Facebook page for more information.