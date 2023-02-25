What: Heartland Film Festival — Rally Caps
When: screenings on Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 4, at 2:30, 5, and 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Historic Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St., Franklin (Johnson County)
Information: Get lost in film, again, at Best of Fest. Now is your second chance to see some of the most popular films from the 2022 Heartland Film International Festival, including “The Whale” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Price is $8 per person. Additional information available at 317-736-6823.