Fort Harrison
Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)
Highlights: Fort Harrison is a state park for many seasons for many reasons. Patrons may enjoy visiting the park year round, especially in winter since Fort Harrison features one of the biggest sledding hills in the area. Autumn brings warm, sunny days and breathtaking fall colors to this, the last forested corner left in Marion County. At Fort Harrison, landscape and history blend together at this unique setting on the north-east side of Indianapolis. The 1,700-acre park features walking and jogging trails, picnic sites, fishing access to Fall Creek and two national historic districts. The former Citizen's Military Training Camp is preserved around the park office in what was once known as Camp Glenn. Visitors may also want to stop at the park's Museum of 20th Century Warfare to view exhibits about the lives and history of the soldiers who once marched the grounds of old Fort Harrison.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2982.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.