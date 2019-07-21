Frankfort Hot Dog Festival
Where: Frankfort (Clinton County)
When: July 26-27
Highlights: On the downtown square, enjoy Indiana's largest hot dog festival, featuring Famous Shoup dogs, a 5K ninja race, doxie racing, hot dog eating contest, sporting events, street vaulting, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, bumper cars on ice, beer/wine garden, moon buggy races and a 5K Bun run. No admission charge.
Information: 765-654-4081; frankfortmainstreet.com
