Hardy Lake
Where: Scottsburg (Scott County)
Highlights: Hardy Lake is the only state reservoir not created for flood control. This means that the lake level stays stable year-round, positively affecting the appearance of the shoreline, fishing and wildlife living there. Hardy Lake is surrounded on all sides by limestone and rocky bluffs, caves and great fossils, but the property has only slate and shale exposure. Hardy Lake is the only DNR property with a raptor rehabilitation center.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2958.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.