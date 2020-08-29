LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Hardy Lake

Where: Scottsburg (Scott County)

Highlights: Hardy Lake is the only state reservoir not created for flood control. This means that the lake level stays stable year-round, positively affecting the appearance of the shoreline, fishing and wildlife living there. Hardy Lake is surrounded on all sides by limestone and rocky bluffs, caves and great fossils, but the property has only slate and shale exposure. Hardy Lake is the only DNR property with a raptor rehabilitation center.

Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2958.htm

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you