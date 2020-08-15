Harmonie State Park
Where: New Harmony (Posey County)
Highlights: Harmonie State Park is “on the banks of the Wabash,” 25 miles northwest of Evansville. Shady picnic areas, ravines and pristine landscape await you here. This is a trail lover’s paradise. Trails for walking, biking and nature hikes will lure you for a visit. Nearby Historic New Harmony honors two unique communities from the early 1800s. The Rappites located here in 1814. They were fleeing from religious persecution and awaiting the impending millennium.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2981.htm
