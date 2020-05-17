Where: New Harmony (Posey County)
Virtual Program: Creature Feature — Super Spiders
Highlights: Whether you love spiders or love to hate them, this program is for you. Naturalists at Harmonie State Park will offer a closer look at spider habitat and adaptations spiders have. Discovering more about these amazing creatures may make them more interesting to you rather than terrifying! You can see the program live on the park’s Facebook page (facebook.com/harmoniesp). The park is also open for visitors with social distancing guidelines in place.
