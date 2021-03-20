LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Hoosier Films Annual Festival

Where: Bloomington (Monroe County)

When: March 26-28

Highlights: Experience the impressive range and quality of Indiana-made films each year with the Hoosier Films Annual Festival. The 2021 edition will be an all-virtual event with live-streamed films and interactive Q&A sessions. All passholders will have access to stream festival films on demand for a week, on any device, including mobile or Roku.

Online: festival.hoosierfilms.com/

