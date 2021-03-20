Hoosier Films Annual Festival
Where: Bloomington (Monroe County)
When: March 26-28
Highlights: Experience the impressive range and quality of Indiana-made films each year with the Hoosier Films Annual Festival. The 2021 edition will be an all-virtual event with live-streamed films and interactive Q&A sessions. All passholders will have access to stream festival films on demand for a week, on any device, including mobile or Roku.
Online: festival.hoosierfilms.com/
