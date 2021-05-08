Indiana Dunes Birding Festival
Where: Porter (Porter County)
When: May 13-16
Highlights: This festival occurs along the shores of Lake Michigan to celebrate the area’s biodiversity and bird-watching opportunities. Activities include guided carpool tours to view migrating birds, presentations, workshops, live birds of prey, a vendor marketplace, evening excursions, social events and hybrid virtual option in 2021.
Online: indunesbirdingfestival.com
