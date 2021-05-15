LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Indiana Peony Festival

Where: Noblesville (Hamilton County)

When: May 22

Highlights: Celebrate our state flower at Indiana’s Inaugural Peony Festival! The festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the newly renovated historic downtown Noblesville’s Seminary Park. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include peony judging, a floral arranging bouquet-off, food trucks, scavenger hunt and much more.

Online: indianapeonyfestival.com

