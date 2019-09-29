LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Indiana Renaissance Faire

Where: Noblesville (Hamilton County)

When: Oct. 5-6

Highlights: You’ll find costumed characters, nobles and pirates at this festival formerly known as the Fishers Renaissance Faire. There will also be full-contact jousting, music, roving comedy, magic, swordplay, knighting ceremonies, fire eaters, artisan shopping and food vendors. Admission charge.

Information: 317-537-1705; indianarenfaire.com

