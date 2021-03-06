LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Indiana’s Game: a Ball, a Basket and a Dream!

Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)

When: April 5

Highlights: A new light, sound and video projection, “Indiana’s Game: a Ball, a Basket and a Dream!”, is a powerful tribute to basketball that briefly tells the story of growing up with the game. The projection’s poetic voiceover  is accompanied by rousing music and sounds of the game, creating an experience that shares how basketball is truly part of being a Hoosier. This artistic presentation will occur three times nightly on Monument Circle, where its illustrative visual style links three parts together that will transport the viewer through the life cycle of those who play and love the game of basketball. The projection is built in three parts: Part 1 – “Childhood Dreaming” through March 13; Part 2 – “Success, Tournament, Performing” on March 14–31; Part 3 – “The Meaning of Legacy” April 1–5.

Online: shiningalight.com

