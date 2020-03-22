LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Try this virtual trip while we're hunkered down under COVID-19 restrictions:

Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)

What: Indiana Statehouse

Website: www.in.gov/idoa/virtual-tour/

Highlights: Take a virtual tour of the Indiana Statehouse, the seat of state government in Indiana since 1888. Built after the Civil War and influenced by the style of the national capitol, it is a building of outstanding architectural beauty. You can get a 360-view of the Rotunda Atrium and Supreme Court.

Information: www.in.gov

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you