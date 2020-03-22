Try this virtual trip while we're hunkered down under COVID-19 restrictions:
Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)
What: Indiana Statehouse
Website: www.in.gov/idoa/virtual-tour/
Highlights: Take a virtual tour of the Indiana Statehouse, the seat of state government in Indiana since 1888. Built after the Civil War and influenced by the style of the national capitol, it is a building of outstanding architectural beauty. You can get a 360-view of the Rotunda Atrium and Supreme Court.
Information: www.in.gov
