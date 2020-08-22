J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area
Where: Huntington (Huntington County)
Highlights: J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area is dedicated to providing quality hunting and fishing opportunities while maintaining 7,347 acres of land, 900 acres of lake and 350 acres of impoundments. The property, which is approximately 15 miles long, is a long narrow band along the Wabash River. J.E. Roush Lake, also known as Huntington Lake, was constructed in 1967 and is one of the three Upper Wabash Valley lakes operating primarily as a unit with Mississinewa and Salamonie Lakes to control flood waters along the Wabash River Basin. The lake provides benefits to nearly 60,000 acres of agricultural lands and general recreational activities associated with hunting and fishing. Primary species in the main lake include channel catfish, crappie, white bass, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and rough fish. Walleye can be found below the dam in the river.
Online: in.gov/dnr/fishwild/6358.htm
