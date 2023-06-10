What: Crawfordsville Strawberry Festival
When: Friday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Historic Lane Place Museum, 212 S. Water St., Crawfordsville (Montgomery County)
Information: One of Indiana’s most beloved community festivals, the first Strawberry Festival was held in 1878 and the celebration has kept growing. Activities will include a Corvette Show; cornament (Pike and Water intersection); tractor show, softball tournament, tennis tournament, 5K run and dance.
Contact: 765-362-5200.