What: Kingman’s Independence Day Festival

When: Saturday, June 24

Where: Kingman (Fountain County)

Information: Town-wide (Kingman) rummage sale, vendors, BBQ, activities including Touch-A-Truck and Cutest Baby Contest; Kingman Christian Church Service, 5 to 5:30 p.m.; parade, 6:30 p.m.; Treasures & Treats Auction, 7:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk.

