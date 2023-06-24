LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

What: Harrison County Popcorn Festival

When: June 30-July 1

Where: Downtown Corydon (Harrison County)

Information: Celebrate one of Harrison County’s biggest agricultural products with a parade, children’s activities, games, a beer garden and more. Lots of food, entertainment, fireworks, and more. Additional information and complete schedule of events are at www.thisisindiana.org/popcorn.

