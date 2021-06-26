LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Lights Over Morse Lake Festival

Where: Cicero (Hamilton County)

When: July 1-4

Highlights: Cicero celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, a parade, Huseman’s carnival, golf cart poker run, craft and food vendors, volleyball tournament, live music and classic car cruise-in. Events begin Thursday, July 1, with the carnival, bingo and a movie, and wrap up on Sunday, July 4, with fireworks over the lake.

Online: lightsovermorselake.org

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video