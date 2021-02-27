Maple Syrup Festival
Where: Salem (Washington County)
When: Feb. 27-28; March 6-7
Highlights: Visit the Sugarbush farm for free guided tours, self-guided tours of the sugarhouse and activities including crosscut sawing, tomahawk throwing, candle making, craft vendors and children’s games. There’s an old-fashioned merry-go-round and Jacob’s ladder as well as traditional music each day. You won’t want to miss breakfast, served all day, or the maple barbecue, served from noon to close. Social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions are in place, so check the website before you go.
