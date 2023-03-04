Bluffton BRRR Fest
When: Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Wells County Community Center, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton (Wells County)
Information: The seventh annual Bluffton BRRR Fest, a winter wine and craft beer tasting event will feature several Indiana breweries, local home brewers, wineries, and local wine makers. VIP tickets are $65 per person (includes tasting glass, an extra hour with limited attendance, and special VIP only gift), and $40 per person for general admission tickets.
Website: blufftonnow.org/brrr-fest