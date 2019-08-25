LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Marshall County Blueberry Festival

Where: Plymouth (Marshall County)

When: Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Highlights: Since 1967, Marshall County has hosted its annual Blueberry Festival. The festival, at Centennial Park, includes children's activities, food, craft booths, carnival, parade, 15K and 5K runs, classic car show, horse pull, garden tractor pulls, sports competitions, demonstrations at Historic Americana, bicycle cruise, hot air balloons and fireworks. No admission charge.

Information: 574-936-5020; blueberryfestival.org

