McCormick’s Creek State Park
Where: Spencer (Owen County)
Highlights: Explore the limestone canyon, flowing creek and scenic waterfalls that highlight Indiana’s first state park. Hike trails featuring diverse forest trees, spicebush and native wildflowers, including a trail through Wolf Cave Nature Preserve and an accessible trail at the renovated nature center. Experience history as you climb the fire tower, use shelter houses or cross the stone arch bridge created by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2978.htm
