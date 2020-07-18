LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

McCormick’s Creek State Park

Where: Spencer (Owen County)

Highlights: Explore the limestone canyon, flowing creek and scenic waterfalls that highlight Indiana’s first state park. Hike trails featuring diverse forest trees, spicebush and native wildflowers, including a trail through Wolf Cave Nature Preserve and an accessible trail at the renovated nature center. Experience history as you climb the fire tower, use shelter houses or cross the stone arch bridge created by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2978.htm

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you