Meltdown Winter Ice Festival
Where: Richmond (Wayne County)
Highlights: Looking for a place to chill out this January? Look no further than the Meltdown Winter Ice Festival in Richmond. This year, the festival won’t have its typical big gatherings but still offers a chance to see amazing ice sculptures around town. Drive through the town as it’s transformed into an outdoor art gallery and pick your favorite sculptures of the 50 to 60 created by carvers from all over the world.
Online: richmondmeltdown.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.