LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Meltdown Winter Ice Festival

Where: Richmond (Wayne County)

Highlights: Looking for a place to chill out this January? Look no further than the Meltdown Winter Ice Festival in Richmond. This year, the festival won’t have its typical big gatherings but still offers a chance to see amazing ice sculptures around town. Drive through the town as it’s transformed into an outdoor art gallery and pick your favorite sculptures of the 50 to 60 created by carvers from all over the world.

Online: richmondmeltdown.com

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video