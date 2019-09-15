LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Where: Mitchell (Lawrence County)

When: Sept. 21, 23-28

Highlights: Kick off the Persimmon Festival with a Pioneer Village Candlelight Tour on Sept. 21 at Spring Mill State Park. Then visit Main Street downtown on Sept. 23-28 for vendors, persimmon pudding and desserts, stage entertainment, exhibits, food and amusement rides. The parade is set for Sept. 28. No admission charge.

Information: 812-849-4441; persimmonfestival.org

