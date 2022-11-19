What: Corydon Christmas Extravaganza
When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon (Harrison County)
Information: There will be more than 100 of the area’s most talented pickers and makers in the historic town of Corydon, home to Indiana’s first state capital. There will be curated one-of-a-kind gifts, vendors will bring a wide array of antiques, vintage Christmas decor, primitives, artwork, hand-painted signs, custom furniture, repurposed items, handmade jewelry, and more.
Website: thisisindiana.org/event/corydon-christmas-extravaganza.