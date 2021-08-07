LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival

Where: Oakland City (Gibson County)

When: Aug. 12-15

Highlights: Each year, the Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival provides guests of all ages with three full days of classic carnival activities and good food. Featuring attractions such as a talent show, parade, live music, pageant and a car show, this festival is perfect for the entire family. You can find them at Wirth Park on Ind. 64.

Online: gibsoncountyin.org

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video