Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival
Where: Oakland City (Gibson County)
When: Aug. 12-15
Highlights: Each year, the Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival provides guests of all ages with three full days of classic carnival activities and good food. Featuring attractions such as a talent show, parade, live music, pageant and a car show, this festival is perfect for the entire family. You can find them at Wirth Park on Ind. 64.
Online: gibsoncountyin.org
