Fred the Goat public art gig

Where:

Historic Main Street

113 W. Main St.

Vevay, IN 47043

When: May through December 2021

Highlights: The Gala Opening will run through the rest of 2021, located in beautiful historic Vevay on the Ohio River along the rolling hills of southern Indiana. This gig is artsy, funky and quirky. The event will take place throughout the Town of Vevay but is concentrated on Historic Main Street.

Free

