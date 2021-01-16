Ogle Hollow Nature Preserve
Where: Nashville (Brown County)
Highlights: Located near the youth campground in Brown County State Park, the preserve is marked on the park map. Cool, moist conditions on the north-facing slope make the preserve particularly rich. The rare yellowwood tree is an outstanding feature of this preserve. Ogle Hollow is one of the few places in Indiana where these trees are found.
Online: in.gov/dnr/naturepreserve/files/Ogle_Hollow-color.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.