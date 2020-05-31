Ouabache State Park
Where: Bluffton (Wells County)
When: Ouabache is difficult to spell but easy to pronounce. Simply say “Wabash,” just like the river that forms the southwest boundary for the park. Ouabache is a great destination for hikers, with trails throughout. Kunkel Lake offers fishing and a beach area for swimming and relaxing. For a challenge, climb the newly renovated fire tower for an amazing view of the area. You also won’t want to miss the park’s herd of buffalo. Hike around their enclosure to see the animals.
Information: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2975.htm
