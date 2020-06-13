LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Patoka Lake

Where: Birdseye (Dubois County)

When: Patoka Lake is a fine example of lake ecology. An 8,800-acre lake provides habitat for freshwater jellyfish and bald eagle nesting sites. River otters and osprey were reintroduced by the DNR. The property is home to one of only two resident, non-releasable bald eagles at a DNR state park or reservoir. The lake offers boating, hiking, swimming, waterskiing, an archery range, a disc golf course and recreational programs.

Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2953.htm

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you