Patoka Lake
Where: Birdseye (Dubois County)
When: Patoka Lake is a fine example of lake ecology. An 8,800-acre lake provides habitat for freshwater jellyfish and bald eagle nesting sites. River otters and osprey were reintroduced by the DNR. The property is home to one of only two resident, non-releasable bald eagles at a DNR state park or reservoir. The lake offers boating, hiking, swimming, waterskiing, an archery range, a disc golf course and recreational programs.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2953.htm
