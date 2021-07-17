Pierogi Fest
Where: Whiting (Lake County)
When: July 23-25
Highlights: Pierogi Fest celebrates Eastern European food and culture with a wacky familial twist. Drawing almost 300,000 visitors each year, it is the third largest festival in Indiana. Each year, the fest features long running favorites, including the wacky Polka Parade, Mr. Pierogi and friends, food vendors, specialty and arts and crafts vendors, beer and wine gardens, games, daily entertainment and fun for all ages.
Online: pierogifest.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.