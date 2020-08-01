Potato Creek State Park
Where: North Liberty (St. Joseph County)
Highlights: A variety of natural habitats await at Potato Creek, including the 327-acre Worster Lake, old fields, mature woodlands, restored prairies and diverse wetlands. Each offers unique opportunities for plant and wildlife observation. Native peoples used the area for hunting and fishing. The area’s first people of European descent settled here in the 1830s.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2972.htm
