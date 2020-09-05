Prophetstown State Park
Where: West Lafayette (Tippecanoe County)
Highlights: Indiana’s newest state park, Prophetstown has been shaped by ice from glaciers, moving water, fire and human hands that helped maintain the vast tall prairie grass. Native American people hunted and lived along the two rivers for thousands of years. Through a unique partnership with The Farm at Prophetstown, visitors can discover 1920s farm lifestyles, Native American culture and take a stroll through 900 acres of restored prairie.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2971.htm
