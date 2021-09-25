Halloween Weekends at Lake Rudolph
Where: Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, 78 N. Holiday Blvd., Santa Claus, IN 47579
When: Sep 24-25, Oct 1-2, Oct 8-9, Oct 15-16, Oct 22-23, Oct 29-30
Highlights: Seasonal activities include site decorating and costume contests, Rudy’s kid carnival, bonfire ghost stories and haunted hayrides. Activities always available include miniature golf, fishing, nature trails and game rooms.
Information and tickets: santaclauseind.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.