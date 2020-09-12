Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.