Shades State Park
Where: Waveland (Montgomery County)
Highlights: Shades State Park is that peaceful place you’ve sought. About 17 miles southwest of Crawfordsville off of Indiana 47, it is a favorite for hikers and canoeists. The beautiful sandstone cliffs overlooking Sugar Creek and numerous shady ravines provide the backdrop for your journey through this nature lover’s paradise. Also on the property is Pine Hills Nature Preserve, which affords spectacular topography for a fairly long hike.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2970.htm
