Shakamak State Park

Where: Jasonville (Greene County)

Highlights: If you’re ready to relax, head for Shakamak. Three man-made lakes offer 400 acres of water for fishing and boating. About two-thirds of the campsites are in a wooded area, offering cool shade in the summer and beautiful fall colors in autumn. Nearby is a play field area for family fun. However, the pool is closed for the 2020 season.

Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2969.htm

