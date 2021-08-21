Swiss Wine Festival
Where: Vevay (Switzerland County)
When: Aug. 26-29
Highlights: The Swiss Wine Festival is back with a large wine pavilion featuring more than 100 varieties of wines. Voted one of the Top 10 events in Indiana and the fourth best food festival, the event also features a grape stomp, riverboat cruises, fireworks, fantastic entertainment and, of course, phenomenal food trucks and craft beers.
Online: swisswinefestival.org
