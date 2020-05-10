Where: Anderson (Madison County)
Highlights: Mounds State Park preserves some of the finest examples of Adena and Hopewell Native American earthworks in the state of Indiana. The largest mound within the park’s boundaries is called the Great Mound, which has survived 2,000 years of human history. In this virtual tour shared on the park’s Facebook page, interpretive naturalist Kelley Morgan relates the story of how the mound was created. The park is also open to visitors, but social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Online: facebook.com/moundsstatepark
