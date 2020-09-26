LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Tippecanoe River State Park

Where: Winamac (Pulaski County)

Highlights: The river is the big attraction at Tippecanoe, especially for paddlers; you will need to bring your own equipment or make arrangements with local liveries. There are 23 miles of trails and camping opportunities. Tippecanoe has several historic structures built by the Works Project Administration in the 1930s, including a 90-foot fire tower.

Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2965.htm

