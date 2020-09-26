Tippecanoe River State Park
Where: Winamac (Pulaski County)
Highlights: The river is the big attraction at Tippecanoe, especially for paddlers; you will need to bring your own equipment or make arrangements with local liveries. There are 23 miles of trails and camping opportunities. Tippecanoe has several historic structures built by the Works Project Administration in the 1930s, including a 90-foot fire tower.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2965.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.