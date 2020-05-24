LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Where: Marshall (Parke County)

Highlights: You’ll marvel at the natural geologic wonders of this beautiful park as you hike along its famous trails. The park offers the chance to explore deep, sandstone ravines, walk along stands of aged forests and enjoy the scenic views along Sugar Creek. Make sure to visit the Colonel Richard Lieber Cabin, which commemorates the contributions of the father of Indiana’s state park system.

Information: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2964.htm

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you