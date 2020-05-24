Where: Marshall (Parke County)
Highlights: You’ll marvel at the natural geologic wonders of this beautiful park as you hike along its famous trails. The park offers the chance to explore deep, sandstone ravines, walk along stands of aged forests and enjoy the scenic views along Sugar Creek. Make sure to visit the Colonel Richard Lieber Cabin, which commemorates the contributions of the father of Indiana’s state park system.
Information: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2964.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.