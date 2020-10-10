Versailles State Park
Where: Versailles (Ripley County)
Highlights: Take a drive through the beautiful rolling hills of southeastern Indiana with Versailles State Park, Indiana’s second-largest state park, as your destination. This area has deep history rooted in both the Civil War and the Civilian Conservation Corps. Versailles State Park dedicated a CCC commemorative statue in 2010. Numerous fossils tell the story of an ancient sea that covered the region. During the Civil War, Morgan’s Raiders made their way through the area that is now the park. The town of Versailles was briefly under Confederate control. Relax while fishing on the 230-acre lake where you can rent a rowboat, kayak or canoe. Get a workout and see the beauty of the park by taking a walk on the hiking trails or a ride on the mountain bike trails. Bring your horses for the day to enjoy the more than 20 miles of horse trails. Steps to a scenic overlook at the dam are a prime spot to see herons and other aquatic wildlife.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2963.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.